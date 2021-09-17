WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee with more build to Extreme Rules.

WWE has not announced any matches or segments for SmackDown as of this writing. They are teasing that “The Demon” Finn Balor will continue to have his sights set on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it remains to be seen if Balor will be in his Demon gear before the match at Extreme Rules.

Sasha Banks is advertised to appear on the WWE website but she has not been announced for any segment or match. She finally returned to the road for last Friday’s Super SmackDown but was not used.

It’s possible that Toni Storm and Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega and Carmella will happen tonight after being nixed from last week’s show.

It’s also possible that new WWE Champion Big E appears tonight to make a goodbye to the blue brand now that he is officially a member of RAW.

The Thompson-Boling Arena is advertising Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, plus Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Balor and The Street Profits. They are also advertising appearances by Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who left on a stretcher last week.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.