Tennessee Honors WWE’s Bianca Belair

Sep 17, 2021 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

Tennessee has honored one of their own in Bianca Belair, with a Senate Joint Resolution issuing a proclamation congratulating her WWE success. Belair posted photos of the resolution after she was awarded by the state. Belair is a native of Knoxville.

Belair, who will get her rematch against Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules, posted:

