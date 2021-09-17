Tennessee Honors WWE’s Bianca Belair
Tennessee has honored one of their own in Bianca Belair, with a Senate Joint Resolution issuing a proclamation congratulating her WWE success. Belair posted photos of the resolution after she was awarded by the state. Belair is a native of Knoxville.
Belair, who will get her rematch against Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules, posted:
WOW.
What a day! 🙏🏾#Knoxville#Tennessee pic.twitter.com/ILzpRUYlOC
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) September 17, 2021
Being back home is EVERYTHING.#ESTofTENNESSEE#2800Made pic.twitter.com/9ALWEZJFDs
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) September 16, 2021