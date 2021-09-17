Rampage next week to run for two hours

Next week’s Rampage will run for two hours and will be taped following Dynamite at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York in front of over 18,000 fans. Despite the two-hour broadcast, Rampage will still start at 10PM ET on TNT.

Headlining the broadcast will be CM Punk, who will have his first match on regular television since 2014 against Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz. The promotion is beefing up the lineup for the show by also having The Young Bucks team up with Adam Cole to take on Christian Cage and Jurassic Express and a tag team match between Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs Men of the Year.

Rampage has decreased in viewership over the past three weeks with last week’s show getting 670,000 viewers. The stacked card and the location will certainly put a hold on that decrease, at least for a week.