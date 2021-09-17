LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how Seth Rollins defeated WWE Hall of Famer Edge last week on Super SmackDown and then attacked him. Michael Cole welcomes us and talks about what happened to Edge, and how we will find out the ramifications this week.

– We’re live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee as fans pop.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. They stop on the entrance-way and raise the straps as the pyro goes off. They head to the ring now as some fans cheer and some boo.

Cole shows us what happened last week when Brock Lesnar returned on Super SmackDown, and how Finn Balor returned as The Demon later in the show. Reigns finally makes his way into the ring now. Cole hypes Lesnar vs. Reigns at Crown Jewel on October 21 and Demon vs. Reigns at Extreme Rules on September 26. Reigns raises his title in the middle of the ring as more pyro explodes and fans boo. The music stops and Reigns takes the mic as the boos continue. Reigns calls on Knoxville to acknowledge him. They respond with more boos and a few cheers. Reigns tells Heyman to educate people on how to properly acknowledge him.

Heyman praises Reigns with a grand introduction and says The Tribal Chief fears no man, no Beast, no Demon, but they all fear him. Heyman tells the crowd to stop booing him because they know he’s right. Heyman says Balor fears Reigns because if not, why does he have to tap into his alter-ego? Heyman says Lesnar also fears Reigns because he’s known Lesnar for more than 20 years, more than his own family, and he’s never seen fear in Lesnar’s eyes like he does now, not in WWE, not in the Octagon, not on the operation table. Heyman goes on talking about last week’s Super SmackDown at Madison Square Garden but the music interrupts and out comes new WWE Champion Big E, who is a RAW Superstar now.

Fans go wild for Big E as he rushes the ring, yelling about how he did it. Reigns is not thrilled. Big E stares at Reigns and raises the title. A “you deserve it!” chant starts up. Reigns raises his title at Big E but fans boo. Big E and Reigns have a few words but we can’t hear what they’re saying. The music interrupts and out comes Balor in his normal attire. Reigns is still unimpressed and a little annoyed. He looks on as Balor makes his way to the ringside area while fans cheer him on. Balor stops at ringside and stares Reigns down. We go to commercial.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Finn Balor and WWE Champion Big E

Back from the break and Adam Pearce has made a non-title Championship Contender’s match with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos taking on WWE Champion Big E and Finn Balor. Jimmy Uso goes at it with Balor to start. They go into the corner and Balor takes control as Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns watch from ringside. Jimmy with strikes. Balor counters a roll-up and delivers a basement dropkick for a 2 count.

Balor keeps control and in comes Big E, who asked for the tag. Big E takes over and works on Jimmy’s arm. Big E goes for the abdominal stretch but Jimmy fights out and headbutts him. Jey Uso tags in but Big E drops him i mid-air. Big E with an elbow. Big E goes to the floor and clubs away with forearms while Jey is laying on the apron. Big E runs the apron and hits the big splash for a pop. Big E comes back in for a close 2 count.

Jey ends up turning it around and taking Big E to their corner for a double team as fans boo. Big E gets dropped in their corner, then kicked in the face. The referee backs Jimmy off, allowing Jey to connect with a cheap shot. Jey tags in for a double suplex in the middle of the ring. Jey covers but Big E quickly kicks out. Jey shows some frustration but goes right back to work on the champ as fans chant his name now. Jimmy tags back in for another double team in the corner. Jimmy with a big chop to the chest, then some words for Balor. Jimmy leaps into the corner with the splash but Big E moves and he hits the turnbuckles.’

Balor tags in and unloads on Jimmy, then knocks Jey off the apron for a big pop. Balor charges into the corner and decks Jimmy again, not seeing Jey tag himself in. Balor ends up sent into the barrier by Jey, then hit with a suicide dive by Jimmy. We go to commercial with Balor down at ringside.

