Finn Balor taking limited Cameo requests

Finn Balor has joined Cameo for a limited time only.

WWE announced today that Balor is available for Cameo requests to promote the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26, where his alter-ego The Demon will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Balor’s Cameo videos are $800 each, and he’s taking only 30 requests.

WWE often announces limited time Cameo offers for main roster Superstars to promote upcoming pay-per-view events, but Balor is the only one for Extreme Rules as of this writing. Jaxson Ryker is the only other main roster Superstar on Cameo, at $50 per video, but his account does not appear to be a WWE-endorsed account.

