Dark Side of the Ring rating/viewership for this week

Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring season 3B premiere episode on WWE’s infamous Plane Ride from Hell drew 153,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 36.77% from the season 3A finale that aired back in June, which focused on The Dynamite Kid. That episode drew 242,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode on The Plane Ride from Hell drew a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That is down 36.36% from the episode on The Dynamite Kid, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo.

Thursday’s episode ranked #81 on the Cable Top 200 with the 0.07 key demo rating, down from the #52 ranking for the Dynamite Kid episode. The episode tied for #128 in cable viewership, with college football coverage at 4:30pm on ESPN2, which is up from the #131 viewership ranking that the Dynamite Kid episode drew.

The DSOTR episode on WWE’s Plane Ride from Hell drew the lowest viewership in the history of the show. The key demo rating tied with four other episodes as the second-lowest in the history of the show. This week’s viewership was down 36.77% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 36.36% from the previous week.

The NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football game between Washington and New York topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a whopping 2.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.327 million viewers.

Big Brother on CBS topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and in viewership for network TV with a 0.94 rating and 3.913 million viewers.

Below is our Dark Side of the Ring viewership tracker, along with the full episode from last night:

SEASON 3:

Episode 1: Brian Pillman – 272,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: Nick Gage – 163,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Collision In Korea – 191,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Ultimate Warrior – 165,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Grizzly Smith & His Family – 243,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Dynamite Kid – 242,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3A Finale)

Episode 7: Plane Ride From Hell – 153,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3B Premiere)

Episode 8: The Double Life of Chris Kanyon

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy – 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack – 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All – 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino – 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: The Assassination of Dino Bravo – 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World – 255,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story – 246,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: The Last Ride of The Road Warriors – 264,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: The Final Days of Owen Hart – 349,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 2 TOTAL: 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes

SEASON 2 AVERAGE: 257,666 viewers per episode

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth – 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob – 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody’s death – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family – 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez’s death – 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah – 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 1 TOTAL: 1.208 million viewers over six episodes

SEASON 1 AVERAGE: 201,333 viewers per episode