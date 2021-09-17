CM Punk meets “crying fan” from Rampage

The viral “Crying CM Punk Fan” recently got to meet Punk.

You may remember how a fan went viral for crying during Punk’s big AEW debut on Rampage last month, at the United Center in Chicago. The cameras scanned the crowd as Punk made his long awaited return to pro wrestling, and caught several emotional fans, but one man stood out. The fan was seen crying for Punk’s return as he pointed at the ring. The man quickly went viral and was defended by several pro wrestlers, and Punk himself after he was mocked by other fans.

In an update, a photo has surfaced of the man meeting Punk during AEW’s All Out Weekend earlier this month. The man is seen wearing an “All Access” badge in the photo, indicating that he received the VIP treatment at the pay-per-view. You can see the photo below.

Punk also commented on the fan during an appearance on ESPN Chicago last month.

“I’m a Chicago guy,” Punk said last month. “I’m a Chicago sports guy. I cried when the Cubs won the World Series. I cried when the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup, the time that I was alive when they won the Cup, not back in the sixties. You know, it means a lot. And I think it means a lot because I’m so attached to Chicago and sports especially. I understand. So anybody who’s making fun of that dude, you’re making fun of me too. There’s nothing wrong with being emotional at a sporting event or anything you like. I’ll cry at a Marvel movie.”

There’s no word yet on if the fan acted on Tommy Dreamer’s offer, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the fan with Punk below:

CM Punk met up with the crying CM Punk fan, this is why I love wrestling. pic.twitter.com/PB1py5HsEd — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 16, 2021