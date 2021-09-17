9/17/21 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Newark, New Jersey.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (c) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Butcher and The Blade (w/Angelico and Matt Hardy)

Fenix and Blade start the match and they lock up. Blade delivers a knee to the midsection and sends Fenix off the ropes. Blade dodges a kick and backs into the corner. Butcher tags in and catches Fenix on a cross-body. Penta superkicks Butcher, and Blade comes in as well. Lucha Brothers double superkick Blade and deliver shots to Butcher. Penta drops Fenix onto Butcher with the assisted splash and Fenix goes for the cover, but Butcher kicks out. Fenix kicks Butcher in the face and Penta tags in. Penta delivers a chop to Butcher and follows with body shots. Blade shoves Fenix to the floor, but Fenix comes right back and makes a quick tag. Butcher and Blade double team Fenix and Blade tags in. Blade grabs Fenix in a front face-lock as Butcher tags back in. Fenix fights back with shots to both men and tags in Penta. Penta drops Butcher and Blade with Slingblades and sends them to the floor. Lucha Brothers drop Butcher and Blade with dives on the floor, and then Fenix gets Butcher back into the ring. Penta tags in and goes for the double foot stomp, but Butcher dodges him and takes Penta down with a low cross-body. Butcher goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Butcher whips Penta into the corner. Blade tags in, but Penta drops him with a superkick and delivers an enzuigiri to Butcher. Penta sends Blade into Butcher in the corner and tags in Fenix. Fenix goes for a suplex on Butcher, but Blade cuts him off. Fenix kicks Blade in the knee and chops Butcher. Fenix drops Blade with an elbow and suplexes Butcher to the mat. Fenix drops Blade with a moonsault suplex and goes for the cover, but Blade kicks out. Penta tags in and Lucha Brothers drop Blade with the double stomp Fear Factor. Fenix goes for a dive on Butcher, but Butcher dodges it and breaks up the pin fall. Butcher tags in and slams Penta to the mat. Butcher goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Blade tags back in, but Penta delivers a few kicks to his legs. Penta comes off the ropes, but Blade counters with a power slam. Blade goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Butcher tags back in, and he and Blade slam Penta to the mat. Butcher goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Fenix tags in as Butcher and Blade rush Lucha Brothers in the corner. Blade ties Penta’s mask to the middle rope as Butcher beats down Fenix.

Butcher and Blade double team Fenix, but Penta takes his mask off and superkicks Blade while keeping his face covered. Fenix rolls up Butcher and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Lucha Brothers

-After the match, the fest of the Hardy Family Office hit the ring and attack Lucha Brothers. They knock Abrahantes to the floor, but Santana and Ortiz rush out to make the save.

—

Kenny Omega cuts a promo. Omega says Danielson was the underdog “over there” and now he is the under dog again in AEW. Omega says everyone that walks in the door targets him, because he is the top talent. Danielson responds and says he is here to show the real Bryan Danielson to the fans and to make the guys in the back nervous.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Anna Jay (w/Tay Conti) vs. The Bunny (w/Jack Evans, Matt Hardy, and Penelope Ford)

They start brawling on the floor and Jay drops Bunny with a suplex. Jay tosses Bunny in the ring and the bell rings. Jay delivers shots in the corner and drops Bunny with a Norther Lights suplex. Jay delivers a few charging elbows in the corner, and then drops Bunny with a shoulder tackle. Jay goes for a clothesline against the ropes, but Bunny drops to the floor. Jay follows her and they exchange shots on the outside. Bunny delivers a superkick and works over Jay’s shoulder. Bunny sends Jay into the ring post, and then slams her into the barricade. Bunny slams Jay into the barricade again as the show heads to a commercial.