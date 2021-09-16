The former Iconics to debut a new song

Sep 16, 2021 - by James Walsh

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, now going by ‘The IInspiration’, have announced that they will be featured on a song that debuts on October 20. The song, also called ‘The IInspiration’, is from Harley Cameron and will be available on Spotify. You can pre-save by going here.

