The former Iconics to debut a new song

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, now going by ‘The IInspiration’, have announced that they will be featured on a song that debuts on October 20. The song, also called ‘The IInspiration’, is from Harley Cameron and will be available on Spotify. You can pre-save by going here.

