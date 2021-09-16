Spoilers: AEW Rampage taping results for September 17th episode
AEW taped matches for this Friday’s Rampage episode at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ last night. Thanks to Perry Phillips for the following spoilers:
* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defeated The Butcher and The Blade. Private Party attacked after the match but Santana and Ortiz made the save
* Anna Jay defeated The Bunny
* Mark Henry hosted a face-to-face segment with Ruby Soho and AEW World Women’s Champion Britt Baker. This was said to be a strong segment
* TNT Champion Miro retained over Fuego Del Sol
Not Mark Henry, it was Tony Schavione.