Notes on Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is reportedly set for a significant push in WWE NXT 2.0 moving forward.

Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 reboot episode opened with the son of Rick Steiner defeating LA Knight in his debut. He then faced off with new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in a show-closing backstage segment. While many fans aren’t thrilled with the name change, most of the feedback to Breakker has been positive.

In an update, word going around is that fans can expect quite the push for Breakker in the weeks ahead, according to PWInsider. This was clear with how WWE booked his debut this past Tuesday night.

Regarding the name change from Rex Steiner to Bron Breakker, a source pointed to how WWE wants to create and own the trademarks of all their Superstar ring names, and that’s likely the reason for the switch.

