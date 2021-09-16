Impact Report, 9/16/21

Join us tonight at 8 pm for the latest results from Impact Wrestling.

Match 1. Representing Violent By Design, Rhino and Deaner (with Eric Young and Joe Doering) VS Decay, Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve

Both of these teams are in the conversation for a shot at the tag team championship, but this match is very personal. Taurus hits a body slam on Deaner and tags into Steve. The crowd loves Crazzy Steve. Deaner gains an advantage and tags Rhino. Rhino drapes Steve over the ropes, choking him. Deaner bites the fingers of Steve, but that just pisses Steve off and he bites Deaner’s head. Rhino interferes, Deaner gets a flag and tries to hit Steve, but misses and hits Rhino.

Steve hits a swinging DDT and gets the pin.

Winners. Decay

EY gets in the ring and starts blaming Rhino and Deaner for the loss. Rhino seems to be getting more of the blame and he gets in EY’s face. Deaner then attacks Rhino from behind. Doering joins in and they beat down Rhino. EY then breaks the flagpole over Rhino’s back. EY has just kicked Rhino from VBD.

Back at Swingers Palace, Johnny is worried about going to Vegas in October. It may do damage to his business. TJP walks in and wants to place a bet. Petey Williams enters and blames TJP for his loss last week and challenges TJP to a match.