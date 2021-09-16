Danielson vs. Omega announced for the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced some big matches for next week’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite, including Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega. The company announced on Wednesday night during Dynamite that Danielson will battle Omega in a non-title match. The bout is instead about who is simply the better wrestler.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, including Britt Baker’s AEW World Championship defense against Ruby Soho and more. The show airs Wednesday from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

The updated lineup for the AEW Dynamite show is:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

* Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

* MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* FTR vs. Sting & Darby Allin

* CM Punk interview