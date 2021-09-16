Actress Rosario Dawson gets physical on Dynamite as Cody returns

Actress Rosario Dawson, who serves also as one of the judges with Cody Rhodes on TNT’s Go Big Show, got physical on Dynamite last night, attacking Malakai Black.

Dawson was ringside during the show and Black – who wrestles Cody next week on Dynamite – confronted her because she was sporting a Nightmare Family jacket. Cody, dressed in a red suit, came down through the crowd from the stands and while Black turned around to set his sights on Cody, Dawson jumped on Black and held on until Cody reached ringside.

The two then started brawling and went through the crowd again, exiting from the same place that Cody came out.

Rhodes was out due to filming of the TNT series. He last wrestled Black and lost, placing his boots in the middle of the ring hinting at leaving. A similar angle was done last year when Rhodes lost the TNT title to the late Brodie Lee to go and film Go Big Show and returned to recapture the title.

Dawson retweeted AEW’s clip of her involvement and wrote, “Go big or go home.”

You can check it out below.