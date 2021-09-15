Six new debuts in NXT, including two in high profile positions

Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of former WWE and WCW Tag Team champion Rick Steiner, made his debut on NXT last night, but did not use the name Rex Steiner.

The 23-year-old opened NXT with a match against LA Knight using the name Bron Breakker and defeated the former Million Dollar champion after he lifted him up for a press slam and dropped him in a powerslam. He then had a stare down with new NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa to end the show.

Rechsteiner was signed to WWE in February of this year and has been training at the WWE Performance Center ever since. He is a former football player for Kennesaw State University and had a short stint with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent last year.

The launch of NXT 2.0 not only saw the debut of Bron Breakker, but also that of Von Wagner in a high profile match.

Wagner, real name Cal Bloom, is the son of former WWE Superstar Wayne Bloom, who was one half of the Beverly Brothers.

Bloom, who is 6’5″, was signed to WWE in March 2019 and wrestled in a couple of non-televised NXT live events that year. He is also a former college football player and played for the University of Central Florida.

This episode of NXT also saw four more debuts: Brooks Jensen, the son of former WWE Superstar Bull Buchanan; Trick Williams, who trained with CZW; Tony D’Angelo, a former amateur wrestler whose real name is Joe Ariola; and Ivy Nile, former contestant of NBC’s Titan Games, who is now part of Diamond Mine.