Notes on the new NXT stable with Mandy Rose

Toxic Attraction has officially put WWE NXT 2.0 on notice.

As noted, last night’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode saw Mandy Rose reveal her new look after interfering during Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro. That led to a six-woman match with Rose, Dolin and Jayne defeating Sarray, Carter and Catanzaro.

In an update, Samantha Irvin spoke with Rose, Dolin and Jayne after the show and they revealed that “Toxic Attraction” is the name of their new stable. As seen in the video below, Irvin asked about what happened on the show.

“I mean, you saw it out there,” Rose said. “Now that’s how you make a statement. Right, ladies? New NXT, new Mandy Rose, new force to be reckoned with.”

“Your new look looks so good,” Jayne told Rose. She added, “And Toxic Attraction is putting the whole roster on notice.”

Stay tuned for more on Toxic Attraction, who are expected to challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark in the near future. Below are related videos from last night, along with posts from Rose and Jayne: