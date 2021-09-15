Mandy Rose reveals new look for NXT

Mandy Rose debuted her new look on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 revamp episode.

Rose, who came to NXT from RAW earlier in the summer, wrestled her first return match on the August 31 NXT show, losing to Sarray via count out. Rose’s alliance with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne continued on tonight’s NXT show as they defeated Sarray, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in six-woman action.

The angle began when Rose ran down and interfered to stop Carter and Catanzaro from defeating Dolin and Jayne in tag team action. Rose then stood tall in the middle of the ring and removed her hood to show off the new look. This led to NXT General Manager William Regal making the six-woman match. The finish to that match saw Rose deliver a knee strike to the face of Carter for the pin. The two sides then faced off after the match.

Rose tweeted after the match and wrote, “Now that’s 2.0. #WWENXT”

Stay tuned for more on Rose, Dolin and Jayne. Below are several related shots from tonight’s matches at the WWE Performance Center: