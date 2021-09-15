Impact line-up for Thursday

Impact Wrestling has announced 5 new matches for Thursday’s Victory Road go-home shows.

It was announced that Before The Impact at 7pm ET will feature tag team action with Hernandez and Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh and No Way.

Impact will then feature a rematch between Laredo Kid and John Skyler. This comes after Kid defeated Skyler on last week’s BTI show.

A grudge match between “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt and Trey Miguel has also been added to the Impact line-up. They have been feuding for several weeks after Miguel assisted Melina in her feud with Rehwoldt and Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

TJP vs. Petey Williams was also added to Impact, along with Rhino and Deaner of Violent By Design vs. Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve of The Decay.

It was also announced that the Impact In 60 episode at 10pm ET will look at the greatest matches and moments from the Impact career of W. Morrissey.

Stay tuned for more on Thursday’s Impact, which will be the go-home show for Saturday’s Victory Road event. Below is the updated line-up:

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage, X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Moose, Brian Myers, and W. Morrissey

* Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler

* Petey Williams vs. TJP

* “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel

* The Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus vs. Violent By Design’s Rhino and Deaner

* Before The Impact: Johnny Swinger and Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh and No Way