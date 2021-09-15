CM Punk to address The Suzuki Incident on Dynamite commentary

CM Punk says he will be addressing “The Suzuki Incident” on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

For those who have missed it, The Suzuki Incident refers to AEW fans being upset over Minoro Suzuki’s entrance being cut short before last week’s Dynamite main event with Jon Moxley, who won the match for his homecoming. The entrance getting cut prevented fans from chanting the name of the song, “Kazi Ni Nare,” as they often do. Suzuki usually enters the ring as fans chant “Kazi Ni Nare” along with the song, but the music ended and Moxley began his entrance before the moment could happen.

Fans immediately took to Twitter and The Suzuki Incident was born as the matter quickly went viral, leading to dozens of memes making the rounds on social media.

In an update, Punk took to Twitter and said he will address the controversy while working Dynamite commentary tonight.

“I will address the Suzuki incident. You’re welcome,” he wrote.

There is still no word on what matches Punk will do commentary for tonight. He began a feud with Team Taz on last week’s Dynamite, but they have not been announced for any matches as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up, along with Punk’s full tweet:

* Dan Lambert hosts a Tough Guy Challenge

* Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. 2point0

* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Jon Moxley

* CM Punk does commentary

* Matt Hardy continues his feud with Orange Cassidy

* Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill

* Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Bryan Danielson addresses AEW World Champion Kenny Omega