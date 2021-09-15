9/15/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Newark, New Jersey, and CM Punk joins them.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian

Kazarian drops Cole with an arm-drag, and follows with a few side-headlock take downs. Cole gets to his feet and sends Kazarian off the ropes, but Kazarian drops him with a shoulder tackle. Kazarian drops Cole with a drop-toe hold and goes back to the side-headlock. Cole backs him into the ropes and sends him to the floor. Cole slams Kazarian into the apron and tries to get him back into the ring, but Kazarian drapes him over the top rope. Kazarian gets back into the ring, but Cole lays him out with a kick. Cole delivers a series of right hands and applies a rear choke. Kazarian gets free and takes Cole to the mat. Kazarian applies a submission, but Cole kicks Kazarian in the face repeatedly to break the hold. Cole drops Kazarian to the mat and goes for the cover, but Kazarian kicks out. Kazarian comes back with a suplex and sends Cole to the corner. Cole rolls through and gets a pin for two, but Kazarian gets free and charges across the ring. Cole delivers a superkick and goes for the cover, but Kazarian kicks out. Cole goes for the Panama Sunrise, but Kazarian gets free and takes Cole down. Kazarian hits a springboard leg drop and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out.

They exchange shots and fight to their feet and Kazarian sends Cole to the apron. Cole comes back and sends Kazarian to the mat. Cole hits the Panama Sunrise and follows with a knee strike to the head and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Cole

-After the match, Cole cuts a promo. He says hope is a dangerous thing, and the locker room is hoping that they can keep up with The Elite. Cole says there are three guys who have gotten under his skin: Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy. He challenges them to a Trios Tag Team Match against him and The Young Bucks next week. He says the Super Kilq is back, and there is not a damn thing anyone can do to stop them.

—

The Lucha Brothers and The Butcher and The Blade go back and forth in a promo. The Lucha Brothers will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Butcher and The Blade this Friday on Rampage.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Fuego Del Sol and Sammy Guevara. Fuego has a new car, but says he would trade it in to become AEW TNT Champion. Guevara tells him to do it, and Fuego challenges Miro to a Title vs. Car Match on Rampage this Friday night.

—

MJF and Wardlow make their way to the ring. MJF says the fans were sympathetic for Brian Pillman Jr. last week, but they should be sympathetic for him for having to be in New Jersey. MJF says he doesn’t care if his words last week offended anyone, and says not only is he the salt of the Earth, but he is also a very religious man. He says he would like to have a conversation with the late Brian Pillman. He looks up to the sky, but then looks to the ground and begins talking instead. He says Pillman Jr. is the worst excuse for a second-generation wrestler and says if he shows up next week, he is going to massacre him. MJF says the crowd can chant Pillman all the way, but it will be obvious that he is better than Pillman Jr. Pillman’s music hits, and MJF sends Wardlow to meet him on the ramp. Pillman Jr. comes from the crowd with a chair instead. Wardlow gets back in the ring and knocks the chair away from Pillman Jr. as MJF escapes the ring. Pillman Jr. low-bridges Wardlow and sends him to the floor, and then takes a swing with the chair. MJF and Wardlow leave ringside as Pillman Jr. walks in the ring.

A sit-down interview with Pillman Jr. and Jim Ross from earlier today airs. Ross says he felt embarrassed for Pillman and his family last week, and says Pillman has to beat MJF’s ass next week and asks him if that is what he is going to do. Pillman says he and MJF are not the same, and MJF will realize that he has never been in the ring with someone like him. Pillman says MJF is not stepping into the ring with just any man, but with a Pillman.

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. Jungle Boy says he doesn’t get all the fuss about Adam Cole and The Elite. He says he has better friends than Cole, and better hair. Cage says The Elite are good friends, because they are EVPs and threw Cole a lifeline to drag him out of developmental, but they won’t be able to handle him and Jurassic Express. Cage says Cole is used to losing Wednesday Night Wars, and now he can add Friday to that as well.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Dante Martin and Matt Sydal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard)

Sydal and Harwood start the match, and Sydal takes Harwood down with a few arm-drags. Martin tags in and he and Sydal take Harwood down with a double dropkick. Martin goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Harwood takes Martin to the corner and delivers body shots. Harwood sends Martin to the ropes and Wheeler tags in sends him to the floor. Wheeler chops Martin on the floor a few times and slams him into the ring post. Wheeler tosses Martin back into the ring and drops a knee. Wheeler delivers a headbutt and takes Martin down. Wheeler applies a side-headlock, but Martin comes back with a jaw-breaker. Harwood tags in, but Martin knees Wheeler in the face. Martin delivers a back elbow to Harwood and tags in Sydal. Sydal drops Harwood with a heel kick and Wheeler with a knee. Martin and Sydal take out FTR with dives to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Harwood has an abdominal stretch on Sydal. Sydal gets free, but Wheeler tags in. Martin tags in as well, and drops FTR with a double cross-body. Martin delivers a dropkick to Wheeler and sends Harwood to the floor. Wheeler comes back with a roll-up for two, and then Martin gets one of his own. Harwood makes the tag and FTR go for Big Rig, but Martin jumps over them. Sydal comes in and he and Martin get a double roll-up, but FTR kicks out. All four men go to the floor and Martin chases Harwood back into the ring. Wheeler makes the tag, and FTR drop Martin with the Big Rig and Wheeler gets the pin fall.

Winners: FTR

—

Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki cut a promo on Jon Moxley. Archer says Moxley had the referees and the people on his side. Archer says that is going to change next week. Archer challenges Moxley and Eddie Kington to a tag team match against Suzuki-gun next week.

—

Malakai Black makes his way to the ring. Black asks the members of the House of Black to rise, because they have an enemy in their midst. Rosario Dawson, one of Cody Rhodes’ co-judges on The Go Big Show, is at ringside wearing Nightmare Factory merchandise. Black leaves the ring, but Cody Rhodes comes through the crowd. Dawson jumps on Black’s back, and Rhodes makes it to ringside. Rhodes delivers shots to Black and slams him into the barricade. Rhodes tosses Black over the barricade and they brawl into the crowd as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Anna Jay vs. The Bunny is announced for this Friday’s Rampage. Bunny says everyone is just so excited that Jay is back, and says she wouldn’t have attacked her if she would have just stayed out of her way. Jay is backstage with Tay Conti and Dark Order. Before she can talk, Evil Uno interrupts and says he will lead the way. Alex Reynolds interrupts and Dark Order begins arguing. Jay yells at them and says if they can’t get it together, she doesn’t want them out there for her match.

—

Dan Lambert is in the ring with Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and members of American Top Team, Andrei Arlovsky, Junior Dos Santos, Paige Van Zant, and Kayla Harrison. He insults AEW again, and calls the crowd morons for supporting it. Chris Jericho’s music hits, and he comes to the stage with Jake Hager. Lambert tells them to cut the music and the crowd boos him. The crowd sings Jericho’s theme song anyway and Jericho insults Lambert. Lambert says Jericho will do or say anything to get the fans to spend their allowance on his merchandise and his Fozzy CDs. Jericho says Lambert comes out every week and says the same stuff, and is always with his American Top Team guys. He says Hager is undefeated in MMA fights, and he has been getting in scraps with MMA guys for his hole career. Jericho and Hager come to the ring for a fight, but Lambert says it’s going to happen in a real city, not New Jersey. Lambert says American Top Team will see them next week. Jericho says there will be no escape from New York for Sky and Page next week.

—

The Gunn Club cuts a promo. Billy says no one has been more disrespected in AEW than them. He says they are undefeated in all forms of tag team matches, and respect will be earned one way or another, and if anyone has a problem with that, they can just say when.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Jade Cargill (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Leyla Hirsch

Cargill delivers a few shots, but Hirsch takes her down with a double-leg take down. Hirsch delivers a few shots and sends Cargill to the floor. Hirsch goes for a dive, but Cargill pulls Sterling in front of her. Cargill delivers a shot to Hirsch and sends her back into the ring. Cargill delivers a few shots, but Hirsch comes back and sends Cargill to the corner. Hirsch delivers a few shots and connects with double knees. Hirsch goes for the cross arm-breaker, but Cargill counters out with a power bomb as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hirsch goes for a rear choke on Cargill, but Cargill takes her down. Cargill goes for a pump kick, but Hirsch dodges it and goes for a suplex. Cargill delivers an elbow to counter, but Hirsch comes back and delivers the suplex. Hirsch goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out. Hirsch sends Cargill to the floor and connects with a dive that sends Cargill into the barricade. Hirsch gets Cargill back into the ring and delivers a knee strike. Hirsch goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out. Hirsch goes up top and goes for the moonsault press, but Cargill dodges it. Cargill kicks Hirsch in the face and delivers Jaded for the pin fall.

Winner: Jade Cargill

—

Andrade El Idolo talks about his match against PAC last Friday on Rampage. Idolo says he never gave the order to interfere and asks Jose what happened. Jose says Chavo Guerrero, Jr. said to, and Idolo says Chavo isn’t the boss; he is. Idolo says he does not need help to beat PAC or anyone else in AEW.

—

Taz walks out and gets in CM Punk’s face. Taz says Punk is taking his job, and Hook is with Taz. Punk takes off his headset and Taz gets behind Hook. Punk gets in Hook’s face and Powerhouse Hobbs attacks Punk from behind. Punk fights back, but Hook and Hobbs deliver shots. Hook applies a dragon sleeper and Hobbs delivers another shot. Hook clears the announce table and Hobbs choke slams Punk through it.

—

The video package for the match between Darby Allin and Shawn Spears airs.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Darby Allin (w/Sting) vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)

They brawl to the floor and Spears gains the advantage. Spears drags Allin around the ring and stares at Sting. Spears slams Allin into the steps and drags them to the center of the ring apron. Spears slams Allin into them again and knees him in the face against the steps. Spears flips Sting off and goes for another knee strike with his knee exposed, but Allin dodges it. Allin gets back in the ring as Blanchard checks on Spears. Allin goes for a dive, but Blanchard stands in front of Spears and Allin stops. Sting walks around, but Spears clips Allin’s legs on the ring apron. Spears pours water into a towel and rubs Allin’s face paint off as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Spears has Allin locked in a Scorpion Deathlock, but Allin makes it to the ropes. Spears sends Allin to the corner and charges, but Allin gets his boots up. Allin drops Spears with a trip and follows with Code Red. Allin goes for the cover, but Spears kicks out. Spears comes back and gets Allin on the top rope. Spears delivers a few shots, but Allin comes back and hangs Spears’ knee over the top rope and delivers shots to it. Spears drags Allin down by the chain around his neck and goes for the C4 on the steps. Allin counters and drapes Spears over the top rope. Spears lands on the steps and Allin takes him out with a dive. Allin gets Spears back into the ring and delivers the Coffin Drop for the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

—