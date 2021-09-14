WWE Raw viewership/rating for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.670 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is down 9.68% from last week’s 1.849 million viewers for the Labor Day episode.

RAW drew a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is down 17.30% from last week’s 0.52 key demo rating. That 0.43 rating represents 556,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is down 17.01% from the 670,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.52 rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s RAW went up against Week 1 of the NFL’s Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC. The game between the was watched by 4.5 million viewers on ESPN, 600,000 viewers on ESPN2, and 6.5 million viewers on ABC. RAW on Monday night drew the lowest audience since the July 12 show, which was the final ThunderDome show. RAW also tied with the July 12 show with the lowest key demo rating since July 5, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year. This week’s viewership was down 9.68% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was down 17.30% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 1.12% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14% from the same week in 2020. The 2020 episode was the special In Your Face edition, which also went head-to-head with the Monday Night Football opener.

Monday’s RAW from the TD Garden in Boston had a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Jeff Hardy vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout, The New Day, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. AJ Styles, Omos, T-BAR and MACE, plus Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Title against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton in the main event, which ended with Big E cashing in his Money In the Bank contract to win the title. Big E had announced on Monday morning that he would be cashing in, and he appeared throughout the show.

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode: 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode, RAW returns to the road)

July 26 Episode: 1.814 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 1.821 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 1.790 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 23 Episode: 2.067 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 30 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 1.849 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 13 Episode: 1.670 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode