Spoilers: WWE 205 Live tapings from tonight

Sep 14, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

The following WWE 205 Live spoilers were taped tonight before WWE NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, courtesy of @runninjay. These will air this Friday via Peacock and the WWE Network.

* Valentina Feroz defeated Amari Miller via submission

* Boa won a quick entertaining squash match, apparently over an enhancement talent

* Trey Baxter defeated Andre Chase. This match was said to be very good but may have been a dark match

