NXT Women’s championship match reportedly cancelled

The WWE NXT Women’s Title match is reportedly being pulled from tonight’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode.

WWE previously announced that Franky Monet would challenge NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez on tonight’s show. In an update, Fightful Select reports that the match will not be taking place as planned.

There is no word on why the match was nixed, but WWE officials were aware of the change by Monday morning. There is no word on if Gonzalez or Monet will have another role on tonight’s episode.

The announced card for tonight’s NXT episode now has the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, plus the Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Title with Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, LA Knight and Tommaso Ciampa.

