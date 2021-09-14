Notes on Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley’s knee is said to be fine and his knee is reportedly not injured.

There was some speculation on Lashley’s knee coming out of last night’s WWE Title loss to Big E on RAW, but PWInsider reports that he is 100% fine and was just doing an excellent job at selling.

Lashley received a significant amount of praise backstage for his performance on last night’s RAW.

There is no word on when Lashley might get another shot at Big E and the WWE Title, or what they have planned for Lashley moving forward. Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has been rumored for the WWE Crown Jewel event on October 21 in Saudi Arabia.

