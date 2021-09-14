Note on Big E’s WWE Championship win

WWE reportedly changed plans for Big E’s WWE Title change.

As noted, Monday’s RAW from Boston saw Big E capture the WWE Title from Bobby Lashley. The SmackDown Superstar cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase right after Lashley retained his title over RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton in the main event.

In an update, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men reports that the WWE Title change was initially planned for the original WWE Draft date for RAW.

WWE confirmed on last night’s RAW that the 2021 WWE Draft will begin with the October 1 SmackDown from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, and then wrap with the October 4 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Big E returning to RAW means that The New Day has reunited on the same brand once again. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods appeared in a backstage segment with Big E on last night’s RAW, and then celebrated with him as the show went off the air. The group has been apart since the 2020 WWE Draft, only making special appearances together. It will be interesting to see what happens to The New Day in the 2021 Draft.

