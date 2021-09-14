LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with the new theme song from rapper Wale. Vic Joseph welcomes us and sends us right to a video package with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and LA Knight hyping tonight’s Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Title. Bron Breaker appears. This is Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Legend Rick Steiner. He’s amped up but a little goofy. Bron says he wants a chance to prove himself. Knight talks about how he will beat the brakes off Bron. Knight walks off.

– We go to the new NXT intro video with Wale’s theme. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as Vic welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. There’s a new look to the arena.

LA Knight vs. Bron Breaker

We go right to the ring and out comes LA Knight. Out next comes Bron Breaker, the son of the legendary Rick Steiner. His theme starts off with sirens, similar to his legendary uncle, Scott Steiner. Bron bounces around and heads to the ring with his singles, similar to the one The Steiner Brothers wore years ago.

The bell hits and they go at it. Knight looks to take control until Breaker explodes out of the corner with a big clothesline. Breaker with more big power moves. Breaker tosses Knight around and slams him on his face. Knight catches Bron with a kick and then levels him to boos from the crowd. Knight with a right hand, then stomps to keep Bron down. Knight keeps control and nails a neckbreaker out of the corner.

Knight stands tall as the boos continue. Breaker mounts a comeback and delivers a big belly-to-belly suplex as fans cheer him on. Knight with a right hand and more quick strikes to turn it back around. Knight with a knee to the face but Breaker gets right back up. Breaker presses Knight high in the air and drops him into a powerslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Bron Breaker

– After the match, Breaker stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Breaker poses in the corner as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Bron Breaker won his debut over LA Knight. We cut backstage and see Breaker being congratulated by other NXT Superstars, all newcomers it looks like.

Imperium vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

We go back to the ring and out comes Imperium – Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Out next comes the new tag team of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, who is Ben Buchanan, the son of former WWE star Bull Buchanan. They cut a pre-recorded promo, apparently with cowboy/western gimmicks, and issue a warning to the rest of the NXT tag team division.

Aichner starts off with Jensen. Aichner with a huge clothesline early on. Jensen fights back and delivers a big powerslam. Briggs tags in and they hit the double team flying shoulders. Barthel comes in but Briggs overpowers and dominates him. Briggs with a big one-arm slam and a splash for a 2 count. Barthel fights back with strikes but Briggs is still on his feet. Barthel with a takedown and some showing off. Imperium with the double team now. They pose on the apron and the ring post as fans cheer them on.

Aichner goes for Briggs but Briggs counters and slams him back. Jensen tags in and goes to work on Aichner. Jensen with a backbreaker and a big powerslam. The match falls apart as Briggs and Barthel get involved. Barthel gets clotheslined to the floor. Barthel ends up pulling Briggs to the floor and sending him into the steel steps.

Aichner counters Jensen in the ring and rolls him for a 2 count. Jensen with a running elbow. Jensen sees how Briggs has been taken out at ringside and there’s no one to tag. Aichner takes advantage of the distraction and hits a double underhook superplex from the top. Aichner covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, Imperium stands tall as the music hits. They march to the back while Briggs is trying to recover at ringside.

– We go to the studio with Hit Row. They all hype B-Fab up as she prepares to make her official in-ring debut tonight. Back to commercial.

“B-Fab” Briana Brandy vs. Katrina Cortez

We go back to the ring and out comes Hit Row – “B-Fab” Briana Brandy with NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis. The masked Katrina Cortez is already waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and B-Fab takes Cortez down first as Hit Row cheers her on. B-Fab with big kicks in the corner now. B-Fab with a submission from behind. We get a picture-in-picture video of Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland warming up.

Cortez with a big right hand out of the corner. B-Fab runs into a boot. Cortez leaps from the corner but B-Fab knocks her out of the air with a pump kick.

B-Fab grabs Cortez in the middle of the ring, yells a shout-out to Hit Row, then drops her with a Rude Awakening neckbreaker for the pin to win.

Winner: B-Fab

– After the match, B-Fab stands tall and takes the mic as Hit Row joins her. She cuts a promo and begins to address Elektra Lopez but the music interrupts and out comes Legado del Fantasma to the stage. They have words and Lopez says this time she won’t need a pipe to beat B-Fab down. B-Fab challenges her to come to the ring but Legado del Fantasma holds her back. B-Fab says they saved Elektra’s life.

– Cameron Grimes is backstage with Johnny Gargano and Odyssey Jones. They’re the best men for Dexter Lumis and they’re all dressed like him, no tuxedos. Someone knocks on the door and it’s Austin Theory. He says he did run away but he’d never miss this wedding. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest walks in next. Fans in the arena chant his name. Priest is here for the open bar and Grimes says it’s all on him. They do some comedy to end the segment.

– We go back to the ring and out comes 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament winner Carmelo Hayes. Trick Williams, the former Matrick Belton, is with him. We go to commercial as they head to the ring.

Back from the break and Samantha Irvin is in the ring with Hayes and Trick. Hayes talks about how he won the Breakout Tournament and has had a target on his back since then, but in NXT 2.0 we won’t see him slipping anymore. Hayes realized this is a numbers game so he called his friend Trick, and they are bout it, bout it, now. Hayes talks about how where he goes, Trick goes, when he eats, Trick eats, and when he gets put on, Trick gets put on. Trick takes the mic and talks about how he was born with the gift of gab. He’s proud of Hayes, calling him the golden child of NXT. Trick says he’s got a bone to pick with Hayes. He asks who this new, humble Hayes is when they used to be bout it, bout it and take names. Hayes says he’s right. No more holding back, it’s too hard to be this good and this humble.

Hayes holds his Breakout contract and says it’s a guaranteed title around his waist. Hayes says he is the golden child, the chosen one, and when he shoots, he doesn’t miss, and if he chooses to pass it, Trick will receive it. Trick says and that’s all it’s gonna be. The music hits and they exit the ring together. Duke Hudson makes his way down the ramp for a match. He stops at Trick and Hayes, and says something about being robbed in the tournament. He keeps walking past them to the ring. Trick tells Hayes this is what he was talking about, and this stops today. Trick storms the ring and drops Hudson with a cheap shot. They double team Hudson and put him away as fans cheer them on. They pose as the music hits but can’t help themselves, stopping to stomp on Hudson some more.

– Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are backstage with Mandy Rose, telling her how good she looks, and how this is the new Mandy Rose. We can’t see Rose’s face but Jayne and Dolin are ready to go do this.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

We go back to the ring and out comes Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. No sign of Mandy Rose yet. Gigi and Kayden start off. Kayden ducks Gigi and knocks Jayne off the apron to the floor. Kayden goes to work on Gigi now, splashing her in the corner. Kacy holds Gigi from the apron, allowing Kayden to dropkick her.

Kacy tags in and takes Gigi down for a close 2 count. Kacy ends up on Gigi’s back with a submission but Dolin finally slams her. Jayne tags in and goes at it with Kacy. Kacy boots her and in comes Kayden. Kacy ends up going to the top while Kayden holds Jayne. A hooded woman runs down and shoves Kacy off the top turnbuckle and the referee calls for the bell due to the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

– After the bell, Kacy and Kayden are triple teamed now. The hooded woman reveals herself to be Rose. She’s now wearing dark hair. Sarray runs down to interrupt. She fights off Dolin and Jayne, then goes after Rose but Rose retreats from the ring. The two sides yell at each other from the ring and the ringside area. We go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.