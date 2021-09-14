AEW returning to Chicago on Thanksgiving Eve

AEW will be back in Chicago for Dynamite and Rampage episodes on Thanksgiving Eve on November 24, just two-and-a-half months after running four highly-successful shows in the area, including the All Out pay-per-view.

This time, the tapings will be held at the Wintrust Arena, a 10,000-seater arena located on E Cermak Rd. The Wintrust Arena played host to the Revolution pay-per-view in February 2020 and AEW sold out the place in less than an hour.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 17 at 11AM ET at Ticketmaster.com. Prices start from $29 plus fees.