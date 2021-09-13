Ring of Honor scaling back live events due to COVID

PWinsider is reporting that last night’s Death before Dishonor PPV was Ring of Honor’s last scheduled live PPV event before a live audience. The promotion had plans to run house shows this fall, but due to the COVID-19 Delta Variant and other concerns, those plans have been scrapped.

Ring of Honor is scheduled to tape the next round of television shows tomorrow in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena before a closed set. Additionally, there will be a set of television tapings in Baltimore, MD sometime in November.