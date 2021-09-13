NXT Championship to be decided with Fatal 4 Way

A new WWE NXT Champion will be crowned this week.

As noted, Samoa Joe announced this week that he is relinquishing the NXT Title due to an injury. In an update, NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that the #1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way previously booked for Tuesday’s NXT revamp episode will now be for the vacant title.

The match will feature Pete Dunne, LA Knight, Tommaso Ciampa and Kyle O’Reilly. The winner will be crowned the new NXT Champion.

There is no word on when Joe will be back in action, but we will keep you updated. Below is the updated line-up for this week’s NXT reset episode, along with the video from Regal:

* The wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Franky Monet

* LA Knight vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne for the vacant NXT Title

* A new revamp for the brand