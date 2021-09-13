Cena’s appearance on Broken Skull Sessions pushed back, replaced by Seth Rollins interview

The “drip god” Seth Rollins will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, replacing the previously-announced John Cena for the September 26 premiere.

WWE announced last month that Cena would be the next subject on Austin’s popular WWE Network show but as it has happened frequently lately, that was changed and an interview with the former WWE and Universal champion will now air instead.

In the preview hyping up the interview, Seth Rollins showed up in his full drip gimmick with a gift for Stone Cold, giving him a jacket printed with the scenery surrounding Austin’s Broken Skull ranch!

The Cena interview has already been recorded but it’s unclear why it has been decided to postpone its release.