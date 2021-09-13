Filed to GERWECK.NET…

Bobby Fish joins MLW

Set to debut in OPERA CUP ’21 tournament

MLW Fightland Tickets Available NOW at MLW2300.com.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the sixth participant of The 2021 Opera Cup, pro wrestling’s oldest tournament dating back over a century, taking place the the upcoming MLW Fightland event live on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

Bobby Fish will make his MLW debut in grand fashion as he sets off to claim the Opera Cup and outlast seven world class athletes.

Fish will make his debut Oct. 2 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena and be a part of the MLW roster moving forward.

The eight-man, single-elimination tournament is scheduled to include a who’s who of the toughest fighters on the MLW roster, including 2020 Opera Cup winner and former UFC knockout artist “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, one of the sports greatest technical wrestlers Davey Richards, high-flying phenom TJP, decorated international champion Matt Cross, former D1 football recruit, the heavyweight hustle Calvin Tankman, and now free agent Bobby Fish.

MLW will be announcing the final two entrants to the Opera Cup in the coming days, along with the complete tournament bracket. The tournament finals are scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 6 at MLW Intimidation Games also in Philadelphia.

The grandest tournament for over a century, MLW re-introduced the world famous Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup in 2019 after a 71-year hiatus as its biggest annual tournament. The historic event was held annually for nearly 50 years at renowned turn-of-the-century opera houses from New York to Boston, showcasing the greatest wrestlers of the day in a grueling multi-day tournament that launched the careers of many pioneers of the sport.

Upon returning to the Opera Cup to the national spotlight, MLW contracted the craftsman behind maintaining the Stanley Cup to meticulously restore the original Opera Cup trophy to its original glory. Now modern Opera Cup winners are immortalized in plaques alongside legends like George Hackenschmidt, Stu Hart, Leo Pardello, William Muldoon and Waldek Zbyszko.

Over the summer of 2019, Major League Wrestling entrusted the same craftsmen who have worked with the NHL on maintaining the Stanley Cup to complete the restoration process of the original cup in time for the return of the tournament.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.