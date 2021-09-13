Big E says he’s cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Raw tonight

Money In The Bank winner Big E wrote on Twitter today that he’s cashing in his briefcase tonight on Monday Night Raw.

“Let’s let that cat out of the bag,” E wrote. “I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion.”

Big E is part of the Smackdown roster but his briefcase enables him to cash in on either the WWE or the Universal champion. Tonight’s Raw will feature a WWE title match between champ Bobby Lashley and challenger Randy Orton after the company switched it from a Raw Tag Team title match involving also MVP and Riddle.

On Smackdown last Friday, Big E said in a backstage interview that he might not be on Smackdown anymore and hinted at a Raw appearance tonight. If he wins the title he would automatically be part of the Raw roster.

The former member of The New Day has won the Intercontinental while on the main roster but has never challenged for the big one yet.