A&E releasing Biography: WWE Legends on DVDs this month

A&E will be releasing the 8-part documentary series Biography: WWE Legends Volume 1 and Volume 2 on DVD on September 21.

The two-volume series will feature all eight documentaries, produced by A&E and WWE Network, which aired this year every Sunday.

Volume 1 will feature Steve Austin, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Macho Man Randy Savage, and Booker T bios while volume 2 will consist of Shawn Michaels, Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley, Bret “Hitman” Hart.

Helmed by some of the industry’s top directors and storytellers, Biography: WWE Legends gives fans the ultimate ringside seat to the real-life stories behind the showbiz acrobatics, smack talk, and larger-than-life alter-egos of these WWE legends.

The DVDs will be available for the suggested retail price of $19.98 each.