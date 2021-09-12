Zelina Vega Pays Tribute To Her Father On The 20-Year Anniversary Of 9/11

Sep 12, 2021 - by James Walsh

WWE star Zelina Vega issued a short statement on her Twitter earlier this morning to pay tribute to her father, Michael Trinidad, who lost his life 20 years ago in the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11th, 2001.

Vega writes, “For you, always. No matter what. I love you dad. I hope I make you proud.” In a separate tweet she later adds, “Also, a massive hug and thank you to all that supported me this week. I love you. No words can truly describe how truly thankful I am for that.”

