Stephanie McMahon Comments On 9/11 Anniversary and Attends Screening of Documentary

Sep 12, 2021 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

In posts on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon reflected on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the WWE event that happened two days later.

She also took part in a screening of the WWE’s documentary ‘Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11’ before Smackdown with Zelina Vega

