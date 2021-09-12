Stephanie McMahon Comments On 9/11 Anniversary and Attends Screening of Documentary

In posts on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon reflected on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the WWE event that happened two days later.

20 years ago at the first public assembly of its size, 2 days after the 9/11 attacks, @VinceMcMahon gave one of the most patriotic & inspirational speeches I have ever heard, to open SmackDown Live at Houston’s @ToyotaCenter. (1/2) https://t.co/ZWtbaKJv2X — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 11, 2021

She also took part in a screening of the WWE’s documentary ‘Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11’ before Smackdown with Zelina Vega