Samoa vacates the NXT title

Sep 12, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Samoa Joe posted a video stating that due to certain injuries WWE Medical wants him to take a brief but undetermined amount of time away to heal.

He says he will be relinquishing the NXT Championship effective immediately and gives his condolences to whoever becomes the next NXT Champion for he will be coming for them

  1. TrollBuster says:
    September 12, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    Damn, he just came back from his injury. As if there’s a higher power that doesn’t want Joe to wrestle anymore.

  2. art123guy says:
    September 12, 2021 at 10:27 pm

    Hmmmmmm. The WWE main roster let him go in April partly because he wasn’t medically cleared to wrestle. HHH rehires him for NXT 2 months later. He wrestles 1 match. HHH has a heart attack. Vince and Bruce are put in charge of NXT. Joe is once again medically unable to wrestle. Coincidence? I think not!

  3. Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo! says:
    September 12, 2021 at 10:32 pm

    This feels 100% like a work.

    They have the relaunch on Tuesday…….they didn’t save it for then? Or maybe Raw? They released it via him via a low quality Twitter video? I think they’re trying to do something huge on Tuesday and elevate someone we know a little about or someone we know nothing of (idk…maybe that Mini Brock guy).

  4. CM Chippunk says:
    September 12, 2021 at 11:32 pm

    Samoa Joe is the one Samoan that Vinny Mac does not have a hard-on for. Should’ve just went to AEW, Joey!

