Over 50 matches taped during AEW Dark filming at Universal Studios

AEW taped over 50 matches – yes, 50 – over two sessions yesterday at the AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The company took over Soundstage 19 for the day to hold several weeks worth of tapings for the YouTube series.

The setup was kept simple, with a miniature version of the Dynamite/Rampage set and huge posters hanging on the sides.

Two sessions were held during the day, each lasting three hours, and the company wrapped up the second session at 7:30PM.

JJ Williams, who was at the day-long tapings, reported that former NXT stars Curt Stallion, August Grey, and Arturo Ruas, worked the shows using the names Stallion Rogers, Anthony Greene, and Adrian Jaoude respectively. Several of the talent appearing worked multiple matches.

