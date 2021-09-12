More Cuts Made To NXT Production Team

According to Cassidy Haynes from Bodyslam.Net, WWE secretly cut more members of the NXT staff in lead up to the brand’s official relaunch this Tuesday.

The report states that the NXT production team is the one that took the latest hit, with the show now running on a skeleton crew. Despite the changes being made fans online have already let WWE know that they are unhappy with the brand’s future, even booing the new logo and theme song that aired during SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H recently said in an interview that all the changes coming to NXT are difficult decisions that all companies have to make coming out of the pandemic. He is still set to run the day-to-day duties for NXT.