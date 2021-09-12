Mick Foley Responds To Zelina Vega’s Match Being Cut From Smackdown

Sep 12, 2021 - by James Walsh

Zelina Vega was originally scheduled to work WWE Smackown last night, teaming with Carmella against Toni Storm and Liv Morgan.

However, the match was cut for time and Vega was reportedly not happy about. This weekend is special to her, as she lost her father on 9/11, and Vega was hoping to debut a new outfit paying tribute to him while wrestling in New York.

In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley reacted to the news.

