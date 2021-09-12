Jericho attempted to get WWE to sign Daffney

During the Figure Four Daily podcast on F4WOnline, Lance Storm talked about Chris Jericho’s attempt to get Daffney Unger signed by WWE…

“I can’t recall a time I didn’t see her where she appeared happy, where she was smiling and making everyone around her smile and be happy as well. Not that I knew her that well, but there was also the connection in that Jericho knew her really well because she, at one point, was married to Jericho’s bandmate from Fozzy. The one story about Daffney I think is funny is Jericho tried to get her into WWE post Invasion.

I remember him telling me that he went and suggested her, and the response he got from whoever it was in the office that he talked to said, ‘Yea, we really don’t like that screaming thing.’ He said, ‘Well then tell her not to scream.’ It’s like she doesn’t have to scream. It’s not the only thing she knows how to do.”