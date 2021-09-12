Brock Lesnar Trademarks Filed by WWE

WWE recently filed to trademark the term, “EAT SLEEP CONQUER REPEAT” with the United States Patent and Trademark office, a phrase that is associated with former WWE champion and top company superstar, Brock Lesnar. The filing was made on July 19th Read a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.

Mark For: EAT SLEEP CONQUER REPEAT™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.