9/12/21 WWE Supershow results from Albany, NY
WWE Supershow / Albany, N.Y. / Times Union Center
Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Finn Balor and The Street Profits : Roman Wins with the Spear on Montez Ford.
WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair Via Quick Rollup Pin.
WWE Raw Tag Team Title : Riddle / Randy Orton (c) defeated AJ Styles / Omos : Orton Hits the RKO on Styles.
Intermission
Albany Street Fight : Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal with a Claymore Kick.
WWE US Champion Damian Priest defeated Sheamus
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss : Charlotte retains on a Double Count Out.
Big E defeated Seth Rollins
WWE IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez : Nakamura pinned Crews.
