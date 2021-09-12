9/12/21 WWE Supershow results from Albany, NY

WWE Supershow / Albany, N.Y. / Times Union Center

Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Finn Balor and The Street Profits : Roman Wins with the Spear on Montez Ford.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair Via Quick Rollup Pin.

WWE Raw Tag Team Title : Riddle / Randy Orton (c) defeated AJ Styles / Omos : Orton Hits the RKO on Styles.

Intermission

Albany Street Fight : Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal with a Claymore Kick.

WWE US Champion Damian Priest defeated Sheamus

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss : Charlotte retains on a Double Count Out.

Big E defeated Seth Rollins

WWE IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez : Nakamura pinned Crews.

