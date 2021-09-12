9/12/21 WWE Supershow house show results from Washington, DC
WWE Supershow / Washington, D.C. Capital One Center / Sat Sep 11, 2021 / 7:30 p.m. E.T.
Roman Reigns & The Usos d Finn Balor and The Street Profits : Roman Wins with the Spear.
WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Becky Lynch (c) d Bianca Belair via Quick Rollup Pin.
WWE Raw Tag Team Title : Riddle / Randy Orton (c) d AJ Styles / Omos : Orton over Styles with an RKO.
Intermission
D.C. Street Fight : Drew McIntyre d Jinder Mahal with a Claymore.
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss : After 7 minutes, match ends in a Double Count Out of the Ring ( DCOR).
Big E d Seth Rollins
WWE US Champion Damian Priest d Sheamus
WWE IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs d Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez : Nakamura pinned Crews.
source: wrestling bodyslam.com