9/12/21 WWE Supershow house show results from Washington, DC

WWE Supershow / Washington, D.C. Capital One Center / Sat Sep 11, 2021 / 7:30 p.m. E.T.

Roman Reigns & The Usos d Finn Balor and The Street Profits : Roman Wins with the Spear.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Becky Lynch (c) d Bianca Belair via Quick Rollup Pin.

WWE Raw Tag Team Title : Riddle / Randy Orton (c) d AJ Styles / Omos : Orton over Styles with an RKO.

Intermission

D.C. Street Fight : Drew McIntyre d Jinder Mahal with a Claymore.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss : After 7 minutes, match ends in a Double Count Out of the Ring ( DCOR).

Big E d Seth Rollins

WWE US Champion Damian Priest d Sheamus

WWE IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs d Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez : Nakamura pinned Crews.

source: wrestling bodyslam.com