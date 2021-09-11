What Happened After WWE SmackDown?

WWE held a couple of dark matches after tonight’s Smackdown went off the air. PWInsider reports that after tonight’s show ended, Finn Balor and Roman Reigns went nose to nose before Reigns retreated with the Usos.

Happy Corbin then came out and came into the ring, but backed out as Balor stared at him. Balor laid Corbin out with two Slingblades on the floor.

The following matches took place after that:

* Drew McIntyre beat Happy Corbin by DQ after a chairshot by Corbin on the floor. McIntyre then destroyed him with the chair and hit the Claymore Kick.,

* John Cena & The Mysterios defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos. Cena dodged a spear by Reigns and then hit the Attitude Adjustment on one of the Usos for the pin.