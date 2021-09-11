Rick Boogs says a commercial prompted McMahon to call him up

While speaking on Corey Graves’ After the Bell Podcast, Rick Boogs revealed that he received his current Smackdown gig due to his Old Spice skits under the name Joe Average.

He said “You know what it was? I think it was the first day I was at SmackDown, and Bruce Prichard was like, and I don’t know why they were looking at an Old Spice commercial, and apparently, Vince [McMahon] watched it, and he’s like, ‘Call the guy up’, just from the character work alone. This is what I heard.

Then they had to figure out what to do with me because they were like, ‘Well what does he do?’ ‘I don’t know.’ ‘Is he on NXT?’ ‘No.’ They went on my Instagram, and you know what it was? I did this video where I did a lunge. I was playing The Trooper on the guitar. Bruce said that Vince was going to love that because he loves lifting weights. I guess that was it. ‘Oh, he can play The Trooper while he’s lunging 340 pounds so let’s have him bust out Shin’s tune live in front of millions of people.”