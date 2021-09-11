Notes on WWE’s return to MSG, Sasha Banks, Riddick Moss, Edge

– WWE will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the annual post-Christmas live event on Sunday, December 26. The tradition did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Ticketmaster pre-sale began late last night with the “HOLIDAY” pre-sale code.

– Indie wrestler Aaron Rourke of WrestlePro was one of the wrestlers used as one of the EMTs in the stretcher job angle with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, which came after his loss to Seth Rollins, according to PWInsider. Other indie stars backstage for the show were former Impact Wrestling star Kevin Matthews, and OVW stars The Tate Twins, who were previously known as Dalton Castle’s Boys in ROH.

– Speaking of Edge, he was apparently very emotional for his first match at Madison Square Garden in years last night. There was a moment during a commercial break, following Edge’s entrance, where he got down on his hands and knees, then kissed the mat.

There is no word on what WWE has planned for Edge and Rollins after last night’s stretcher job on Super SmackDown, but at one point The Rated R Superstar was rumored for a move to RAW this year.

– Sasha Banks and Riddick Moss were among those backstage for SmackDown at MSG.

Banks has been away since mid-August after being pulled from the road for an unknown reason, which caused her to miss the SmackDown Women’s Title match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Moss has been out of action since September 2020 with an ACL tear. He was also backstage for a RAW event in August.

It was reported last week that WWE officials were hopeful Banks would be back on the road for this week’s SmackDown, and she was. There is still no word on when she will return to the storylines. Below are photos of Banks outside of MSG earlier in the day.