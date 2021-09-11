Notes on Vince McMahon and Nick Khan, last night’s SmackDown

– WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was in attendance for last night’s Super SmackDown on FOX taping from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and was in charge of the taping, according to PWInsider.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan was also present and was seen on the floor of the arena all night, talking with fans. Khan and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon also greeted fans before the show in MSG’s Delta Club.

– There was a strict “no visitors” policy backstage at MSG for last night’s taping.

– MSG gave out personalized gift boxes to the WWE talents as a way to welcome them back home. Below are boxes given to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos: