Notes on Sami Zayn and Kenny Omega

– WWE altered several contracts to give them larger downside guarantees along with a shorter stay in the company. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Sami Zayn’s WWE contract is up “later this year.” It was not noted if Zayn was one of those Superstars who received a contract restructuring thanks to the FOX and USA Network money the company had rolling in.

– Kenny Omega On His Main Goal in Wrestling

“My goal is to unite wrestling and I would love to put on an annual supershow with other promotions to show the best wrestling from all over the world in all styles. I really like the era we have now where anyone can appear anywhere”