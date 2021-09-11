McMahon Reportedly Gave Daniel Bryan Permission To Work The NJPW G1 Climax

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon gave Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) permission to work New Japan Pro Wrestling’s most prestigious and grueling tournament, the G1 Climax, as an incentive for him to stay with WWE.

Reports had previously surfaced that WWE was willing to give Danielson a lighter schedule, with the option to work with NJPW, in hopes that he would re-sign once his contract with them came to an end. Danielson was said to be one of the main cruxes between a WWE and NJPW relationship.

However, it is noted that AEW offered Danielson the same amount of money for limited dates and options to work with other companies. Danielson stated at his ALL OUT debut that he had a wonderful time wrestling in WWE, but the option to come to AEW was too good to ignore.