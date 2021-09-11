Jeff Hardy: “My number one goal is definitely to be the Universal Champion”
While speaking on the Wrestling Inside the Ropes Podcast, Jeff Hardy revealed that he wants to win the Universal Championship before he retires and facing Roman Reigns would be a dream match. He said “My number one goal is definitely to be the Universal Champion one time before my career is over. I don’t know how much longer I have and I’m very much living like day to day here now.
So I just want to entertain people. It’s exciting to be back in front of the live audiences. It’s just so powerful man. Every time I watch SmackDown, I love the Usos and the whole Head of the Table thing. The Tribal Chief is so strong you know. That’s definitely a dream match – the dream match I have for my career. I’ve never been in the ring head-to-head with Roman Reigns. So that’s on my bucket list for sure and it can be a very beautiful encounter.”